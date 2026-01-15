2nd Gundam Hathaway Film's Special Trailer Reveals Opening Song by R&B Artist SZA

SZA's 2022 single "Snooze" serves as film's opening song

Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed in a special trailer on Thursday that American R&B artist SZA's 2022 song "Snooze" will serve as the opening theme song for Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Senkō no Hathaway - Circe no Majo ), the second film of the Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway ( Kidō Senshi Gundam Senkō no Hathaway ) anime project.

Image via Official Gundam website © 創通・サンライズ

The film has been delayed to January 30 at 365 theaters throughout Japan. (The studio previously said that the film will open in Japan in 2025, with North American screenings to follow.)

Bandai Namco Filmworks describes the second film's story:

In this latest installment, the film continues to follow Hathaway as he struggles between his unresolved feelings for Gigi and his mission aligned with MAFTY, Kenneth preparing for the suppression of MAFTY, and Gigi herself, whose presence will alter the course of both men's destinies in an intense space opera of drama, combat, and emotional complexity. The film arrives in theaters across Japan this winter and the United States at a date to be confirmed.

The new cast includes:

The main cast and most of the staff are returning from the first film, but Yuichi Kuboki is joining Takako Suzuki as a color key artist. Yoshinori Sayama ( Macross Plus , Cowboy Bebop , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is credited for display designs after contributing to the first film. Yoshihisa Ōyama is the new film's compositing director of photography with Manabu Kamitōno directing the visual effects.

SennaRin will perform the insert song "ENDROLL" with Yōhei Kawakami of Alexandros .

Director Shukou Murase had teased during the first film's 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc release event in December 2021 that the second film may not open before 2024, the year of the next Summer Olympic Games, at least. The film's producer Naohiro Ogata revealed that the next stage of the film series is Australia, but it has been difficult to cover the area because of COVID-19, so the director had been using a flight simulator to fly around the sky there.

The film project will be a trilogy, and the second part had a working title of Kidō Senshi Gundam Senkō no Hathaway : San of Bright . The film's producer Ogata elaborated that the Japanese katakana characters "San" (サン) can be read as "sun" or "son." (The film's main character Hathaway Noa is the son of the character Bright Noa.) Ogata stated the second part would have some differences from Yoshiyuki Tomino 's original novel series.

The first film opened in Japan in June 2021, after previously being delayed three times. The movie was originally slated to open in Japan in July 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19. The film was delayed in April 2021 from May 7 to May 21, and was then delayed again due to the extended state of emergency declared in Japan.

The first Hathaway film sold 259,074 tickets for 523,943,800 yen (about US$4.77 million) in its first three days at the box office. It ranked at #3 (in terms of tickets sold) in its opening weekend. It eventually became the first Gundam film since 1988's Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack to top the 1 billion yen mark. The film has earned a cumulative total of 2,209,628,200 yen (about US$19.57 million) in the Japanese box office as of October 10, 2021. (The Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- anime film has since surpassed its total.)

Netflix U.S. began exclusively streaming the first film in July 2021.

The film has a four-episode re-cut television broadcast version on Nippon TV 's AnichU programming block, which premiered on January 5.

Source: Press release