Gundam: Hathaway Anime Film Project's English-Subtitled Teaser Reveals July 23 Opening

The live-streamed special program "It's New Year's Eve! Gundam Channel New Year's Eve Special" debuted the first teaser trailer for the Mobile Suit Gundam : Hathaway ( Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway) anime film project on Wednesday. The teaser reveals that the film project will open on July 23. Below are the English-subtitled and original Japanese versions of the trailer:

A "Gundam Fan Gathering: Hathaway Heirs to Gundam" event will unveil the cast and theme song artist on March 24 at Zepp Diver City in Tokyo. Amuro Ray voice actor Toru Furuya will also appear at the event.

Yoshiyuki Tomino , the creator of the first Gundam series and several of the later projects, wrote the three-volume Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash or alternately, Mobile Suit Gundam : Flash's Hathaway) novel series from 1989 to 1990. The novel series is set in the year UC0105 and centers around Hathaway Noa, who appeared in the 1988 film Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack as the son of the influential Federation ship captain Bright Noa. ( Char's Counterattack is set in the year UC 0093.) The novel series deals with the aftermath of Char's Counterattack 's climatic finale.

Shukou Murase ( Ergo Proxy , Gangsta., Witch Hunter Robin , Genocidal Organ ) is directing the project, and Yasuyuki Mutou (Basilisk, Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn RE:0096 , Deadman Wonderland ) is writing the script. Pablo Uchida , Naoyuki Onda , and Shigeki Kuhara are adapting Haruhiko Mikimoto 's original character designs for animation. Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

The film project — originally announced as a trilogy — is the second project in the "UC NexT 0100 Project" that will tackle the future of the UC timeline. The first project was the Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative ( Kidō Senshi Gundam NT ) anime film, which opened in Japan on November 30, 2018 and screen in the United States on February 19, 2019.

Sunrise is planning to release new Gundam theatrical films every one to two years.