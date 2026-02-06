×
Better Late Than Never: KPop Demon Hunters Lego Sets, Nerf Swords, Squishmallows, … & Furbies

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Yes, a Derpy Furby

The global animated phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters and building block maker Lego announced on Wednesday that the brands are partnering for a line of toys. Lego will unveil the first product for pre-order this spring, "with additional sets to come in 2027."

KPop Demon Hunters also revealed a collaboration with Jazwares' Squishmallow plush toys on Tuesday. KPop Demon Hunters characters Derpy and Sussie have been reincarnated as the Rosebay Derpy and Rosebay Sussie plush dolls. Pre-orders for the plushies are available on Amazon and GameStop for US$19.99 and US$15.99, respectively.

kdh-sqdh00001-12in-rosebay-derpy-8in-rosebay-sussie-composite
Left: Rosebay Derpy, Right: Rosebay Sussie
Courtesy of Netflix
© Netflix. © 2025 Jazplus, LLC.

Meanwhile, Hasbro released more details on its own KPop Demon Hunters partnership on January 27. Its lineup include toys from its Nerf, Furby, and Monopoly brands:

kdh-nerf-zoeys-spirit-blades-prp-hybrid
NERF KPop Demon Hunters Zoey's Spirit Blades
Image via newsroom.hasbro.com
©NETFLIX MONOPOLY ©Hasbro
kdh-nerf-rumi-geom-sword-prp-hybrid
NERF KPop Demon Hunters Rumi's Four Tiger Sword
Image via newsroom.hasbro.com
©NETFLIX MONOPOLY ©Hasbro
kdh-nerf-miras-sword-prp-hybird
NERF KPop Demon Hunters Mira's Curved Moon Sword
Image via newsroom.hasbro.com
©NETFLIX MONOPOLY ©Hasbro
kdh-huntrix-light-stick-prp-3
KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Electronic Light Stick
Image via newsroom.hasbro.com
©NETFLIX MONOPOLY ©Hasbro
kdh-saja-light-stick-prp-3
KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boys Electronic Light Stick
Image via newsroom.hasbro.com
©NETFLIX MONOPOLY ©Hasbro
kdh-furblet-derpy-tiger-prp-hybird
FURBY Furblets KPop Demon Hunters Derpy Tiger
Image via newsroom.hasbro.com
©NETFLIX MONOPOLY ©Hasbro
kdh-fublet-saja-demon-prp-hybird
FURBY Furblets KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boy Demon
Image via newsroom.hasbro.com
©NETFLIX MONOPOLY ©Hasbro

kdh-monopoly-bt-front
MONOPOLY KPop Demon Hunters
Image via newsroom.hasbro.com
©NETFLIX MONOPOLY ©Hasbro

The toys are set to launch on July 15, 2026 at prices ranging from US$9.99 to US$24.99.

Mattel and Hasbro announced a joint global co-master toy licensee partnership with Netflix in October 2025. The Netflix-Hasbro partnership includes products “across categories such as special feature plush, youth electronics and role play.” Hasbro already released the earlier Monopoly Deal: KPop Demon Hunters game on January 1.

KPop Demon Hunters is a 2025 musical urban fantasy film directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and animated by Sony Pictures Animation. The film premiered on Netflix on June 20 and stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-yong Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Saniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun. Its first sing-along event in August made was Netflix's first film to top the U.S. weekend box office. Several trade news sources reported that Netflix and Sony are aiming to release a sequel in 2029.

Sources: Press release, Lego's YouTube account, Hasbro

