Birushana: Winds of Fate Fan Disc Game Launches in English on May 26

Game's physical Standard Edition includes bonus trading cards

Image courtesy of Idea Factory International © IDEA FACTORY/RED

Birushana: Winds of Fate

Birushana Senki ~Ichiju no Kaze~

Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei

International announced on Thursday it will release ), a fan disc for theotome visual novel, physically and digitally on May 26 in North America and Europe forSwitch.

The physical Standard Edition will include a bonus trading card pack with nine trading cards, one for each love interest. The game is also getting a Plus Edition, with details to be announced at a later date.

The protagonist Shanao has nine potential love interests in the fan disc. There are four new ones, and the other five return from the original game.

The fan disc debuted in Japan in March 2022.

Idea Factory International released the Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei ( Birushana Senki: Genpei Hika Musо̄ ) otome visual novel physically and digitally for Switch in the West in June 2022.

The company describes the story:

Fifteen years after the Heiji Rebellion, the Heike clan has reached the height of its power, while the Genji clan remains devastated by defeat. Hidden deep within the mountains of Kurama lives Shanao, the youngest surviving male heir to the Genji name. However, Shanao harbors a deep secret known by very few. The youngest heir to the Genji name is no man. Torn between her duty to live up to the Genji family name and her desire to live a peaceful life, Shanao sets off in hopes to take down the Heike stronghold and finally bring peace in the country. Her adventure leads her to find new cherished relationships, as well as something deeper than the feud between the rivaling clans.

There are five potential routes for the main character Shanao. Shanao has three abilities: Strength, Knowledge, and Kindness. The Ai-Catch system allows players to see how their choices affect a character's affection level and Shanao's abilities.

The game launched in Japan in September 2020.

Source: Press release