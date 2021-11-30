Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei Visual Novel Launches in West for Switch in Summer 2022

Game launched in Japan in September 2020

Idea Factory International announced on Tuesday that it will release the Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei ( Birushana Senki: Genpei Hika Musо̄ ) otome visual novel physically and digitally for Nintendo Switch in the West in summer 2022.

The company describes the story:

Fifteen years after the Heiji Rebellion, the Heike clan has reached the height of its power, while the Genji clan remains devastated by defeat. Hidden deep within the mountains of Kurama lives Shanao, the youngest surviving male heir to the Genji name. However, Shanao harbors a deep secret known by very few. The youngest heir to the Genji name is no man. Torn between her duty to live up to the Genji family name and her desire to live a peaceful life, Shanao sets off in hopes to take down the Heike stronghold and finally bring peace in the country. Her adventure leads her to find new cherished relationships, as well as something deeper than the feud between the rivaling clans.

The game will get a limited edition, and the company will reveal details at a later date.

There are five potential routes for the main character Shanao. Shanao has three abilities: Strength, Knowledge, and Kindness. The Ai-Catch system allows players to see how their choices affect a character's affection level and Shanao's abilities.

