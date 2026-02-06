News
Konami Releases Ganbare Goemon Game Collection on July 2
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nintendo revealed during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday that Konami and M2 are releasing Ganbare Goemon Daishūgō!, a collection of 13 games in the Ganbare Goemon series. Konami and M2 separately revealed that the game collection will ship on July 2 for the PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC via Steam in Japan, with physical versions available for the PS5 and Switch versions.
The games available in the collection include:
- Ganbare Goemon! Karakuri Douchū
- Ganbare Goemon 2
- Ganbare Goemon Gaiden: Kieta Ōgon Kiseru
- Ganbare Goemon: Yukihime Kyūshutsu Emaki
- Ganbare Goemon: Sarawareta Ebisumaru!
- Ganbare Goemon Gaiden 2: Tenka no Zaihō
- Ganbare Goemon 2: Kiteretsu Shougun McGuiness
- Ganbare Goemon 3: Shishi Jūrokube no Karakuri Manjigatame
- Ganbare Goemon Kirakira Douchuu: Boku ga Dancer ni Natta Wake
- Soreyuke Ebisumaru! Karakuri Meiro – Kieta Goemon no Nazo!!
- Ganbare Goemon: Kurofune Tō no Nazo
- Ganbare Goemon: Tengu-tou no Gyakushū!
- Ganbare Goemon: Seikuushi Dynamites Arawaru!!
The Ganbare Goemon game series (known as Mystical Ninja in English) began in 1986 with the Ganbare Goemon! Karakuri Douchū game for the Famicom.
Hiroshi Obi serialized a manga adaptation of the series in Kodansha's Comic Ponpon magazine from 1991 to 1998.
The franchise inspired the Ganbare Goemon: Jigen-Jō no Akumu OVA in 1993, and the Ganbare Goemon: Chikyū Kyūshutsu Sakusen OVA in 1998. The franchise also inspired a television anime in 1997, which ADV released in the United States under the title Legend of the Mystical Ninja.