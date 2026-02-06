×
News
Konami Releases Ganbare Goemon Game Collection on July 2

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game releases for PS5, Switch, PC via Steam in Japan

Nintendo revealed during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday that Konami and M2 are releasing Ganbare Goemon Daishūgō!, a collection of 13 games in the Ganbare Goemon series. Konami and M2 separately revealed that the game collection will ship on July 2 for the PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC via Steam in Japan, with physical versions available for the PS5 and Switch versions.

The games available in the collection include:

  • Ganbare Goemon! Karakuri Douchū
  • Ganbare Goemon 2
  • Ganbare Goemon Gaiden: Kieta Ōgon Kiseru
  • Ganbare Goemon: Yukihime Kyūshutsu Emaki
  • Ganbare Goemon: Sarawareta Ebisumaru!
  • Ganbare Goemon Gaiden 2: Tenka no Zaihō
  • Ganbare Goemon 2: Kiteretsu Shougun McGuiness
  • Ganbare Goemon 3: Shishi Jūrokube no Karakuri Manjigatame
  • Ganbare Goemon Kirakira Douchuu: Boku ga Dancer ni Natta Wake
  • Soreyuke Ebisumaru! Karakuri Meiro – Kieta Goemon no Nazo!!
  • Ganbare Goemon: Kurofune Tō no Nazo
  • Ganbare Goemon: Tengu-tou no Gyakushū!
  • Ganbare Goemon: Seikuushi Dynamites Arawaru!!

The Ganbare Goemon game series (known as Mystical Ninja in English) began in 1986 with the Ganbare Goemon! Karakuri Douchū game for the Famicom.

Hiroshi Obi serialized a manga adaptation of the series in Kodansha's Comic Ponpon magazine from 1991 to 1998.

The franchise inspired the Ganbare Goemon: Jigen-Jō no Akumu OVA in 1993, and the Ganbare Goemon: Chikyū Kyūshutsu Sakusen OVA in 1998. The franchise also inspired a television anime in 1997, which ADV released in the United States under the title Legend of the Mystical Ninja.

Sources: Nintendo's YouTube channelPR Times

