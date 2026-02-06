Konami Releases Ganbare Goemon Game Collection on July 2

Nintendo revealed during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday that Konami and M2 are releasing Ganbare Goemon Daishūgō! , a collection of 13 games in the Ganbare Goemon series. Konami and M2 separately revealed that the game collection will ship on July 2 for the PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC via Steam in Japan, with physical versions available for the PS5 and Switch versions.

The games available in the collection include:

Ganbare Goemon! Karakuri Douchū

Ganbare Goemon 2

Ganbare Goemon Gaiden: Kieta Ōgon Kiseru

Ganbare Goemon: Yukihime Kyūshutsu Emaki

Ganbare Goemon: Sarawareta Ebisumaru!

Ganbare Goemon Gaiden 2: Tenka no Zaihō

Ganbare Goemon 2: Kiteretsu Shougun McGuiness

Ganbare Goemon 3: Shishi Jūrokube no Karakuri Manjigatame

Ganbare Goemon Kirakira Douchuu: Boku ga Dancer ni Natta Wake

Soreyuke Ebisumaru! Karakuri Meiro – Kieta Goemon no Nazo!!

Ganbare Goemon: Kurofune Tō no Nazo

Ganbare Goemon: Tengu-tou no Gyakushū!

Ganbare Goemon: Seikuushi Dynamites Arawaru!!

The Ganbare Goemon game series (known as Mystical Ninja in English) began in 1986 with the Ganbare Goemon! Karakuri Douchū game for the Famicom.

Hiroshi Obi serialized a manga adaptation of the series in Kodansha 's Comic Ponpon magazine from 1991 to 1998.

The franchise inspired the Ganbare Goemon: Jigen-Jō no Akumu OVA in 1993, and the Ganbare Goemon: Chikyū Kyūshutsu Sakusen OVA in 1998. The franchise also inspired a television anime in 1997, which ADV released in the United States under the title Legend of the Mystical Ninja .