Resident Evil requiem Game's Trailer Reveals Leon Kennedy amiibo for Switch 2

Leon, Grace amiibo unlock in-game weapon skins for February 27 game

CAPCOM streamed during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase livestream on Thursday a trailer for its Resident Evil requiem ( Biohazard requiem ) game, and it reveals that Leon Kennedy will also get an amiibo figurine, in addition to the previously announced amiibo for Grace Ashcroft. Both amiibo will unlock in-game weapon skins such as the Neon Requiem gun for Leon.

Resident Evil requiem will launch on February 27, 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

CAPCOM describes the game:

Requiem for the dead. Nightmare for the living. Resident Evil Requiem is the ninth title in the mainline Resident Evil series. Prepare to escape death in a heart-stopping experience that will chill you to your core. A new era of survival horror begins in 2026. Technological advancements combined with the development team's depth of experience combine in a story with rich characters and gameplay that's more immersive than ever before.

The protagonist is Grace Ashcroft. Leon Kennedy will be a second playable character for the game. Leon Kennedy is the game's second protagonist. While the series' first playable character Grace Ashcroft's playable segments will focus on a survival horror experience, Leon's segments will have more action-focused mechanics and tone, reminiscent of the action in Resident Evil 4 , when Leon was also the protagonist.

The game was first announced last June, noting that the game would mark a tonal shift for the franchise .

Resident Evil 7: biohazard and Resident Evil Village , the seventh and eighth games in the series, respectively, will get releases for Switch 2 on February 27. There will be a Resident Evil Generation Pack for Switch 2 that includes all three games.

Resident Evil Village , the eighth entry in the franchise , launched in May 2021 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( Steam and Stadia).

Resident Evil 7: biohazard shipped for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2017. It then got releases for PS5 and Xbox X|S in June 2022. The game shipped in Japan under the title Biohazard 7: resident evil . The game received a cloud version for Nintendo Switch.