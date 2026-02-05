Binary Haze Interactive Announces Tokyo Scramble Survival Action Game for Switch 2

Game with GameShare multiplayer support launches on February 11

Binary Haze Interactive announced during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase livestream on Thursday Tokyo Scramble , a new survival action game that will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 on February 11.

The company describes the story:

In this new survival-puzzle-action game, play as Anne, a high schooler plunged into the depths of Tokyo. Face off against a diverse and deadly array of Zino as you make your way through the treacherous landscape, hoping to return to your home above. Rely on your wits to flee, distract, and fight back however you can. Do you have what it takes to escape this prehistoric world alive?

The game features support for GameShare for up to 4-player co-op. Players can assign specific controls like movement, apps, or the camera to other teammates locally or online.