Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1 Anime Casts Ryōhei Kimura

Kimura plays Hajime Kashimo in anime's 53rd episode

The official website for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime revealed on Thursday that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1 , the first part of the third season of the anime, has cast Ryōhei Kimura as Hajime Kashimo. Kashimo appeared in the anime's 53rd episode (the sixth episode of season 3) on Thursday:

Image via Jujutsu Kaisen anime's website © Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project

The anime premiered with the first two episodes as a one-hour special on January 8. The anime is being streamed worldwide, excluding Asia.

After the anime's 54th episode airs on February 12, a special episode recapping the season thus far will air on February 19. Then episodes 55-59 will broadcast from February 26-March 26.

Yoshiko Sakakibara voices the character Tengen in the new season. Sakakibara also continues as the narrator for the anime, as she did in the anime's second season.

The cast for the third season, which includes returning and new members, includes:

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution , known as Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution -Shibuya Incident x The Culling Game Begins in Japan, is a compilation of the second season's "Shibuya Incident," along with the first two episodes of the third season (before the season premieres in January). The film opened simultaneously in Japan on November 7 on both IMAX screens and regular theaters. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and earned 639,785,800 yen (about US$4.13 million) in its first three days.

Shōta Goshozono ( JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie , Ranking of Kings ) returns to direct the series at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Ajin , DAN DA DAN ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Animation directors Yosuke Yajima and Hiromi Niwa return, but this time to design the characters. Yoshimasa Terui ( Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX , Hi Score Girl ) will compose the music for the season.

Other staff members include:

King Gnu performs the new opening theme song "AIZO," and jo0ji performs the new ending theme song "Yoake no Uta" (Song of Dawn).

The first Jujutsu Kaisen television anime season premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022. The film got revival screenings in five cities across Japan on October 24.

The second season premiered in July 2023 on MBS and TBS and 28 affiliated channels. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired in Japan in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company is also streaming an English dub .

The second season aired for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. The anime adapts both the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" ("Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu") arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc of Gege Akutami 's original manga. The "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc aired from July-August 2023. The "Shibuya Incident" arc started at the end of August 2023 and consisted of 18 episodes.

The JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie compilation film opened in Japan in May 2025 and ranked at #4 in its opening weekend.

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018, and ended it in September 2024. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.