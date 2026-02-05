The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales Action RPG's Trailer Reveals June 18 Launch

Trailer previews game's 4 Ages

Square Enix unveiled during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase livestream on Thursday a new trailer for its new action role-playing game The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales , and it reveals that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC on June 18. The trailer previews the game's four Ages: The Ages of Safekeeping, Reconstruction, Magic, and Budding:

The story follows Elliot, an adventurer in the continent of Philabieldia, which has been overrun by beast tribes. Only the Kingdom of Huther is safely guarded by a spell. Elliot, accompanied by the fairy Faie, leaves the kingdom to investigate ruins beyond the castle walls.

Elliot can use seven weapon types, including swords, bows, chains and sickles, during battles. Faie can also perform Fairy Actions. A second player can control Faie in co-op.

The game features HD-2D graphics. The same creators of the Bravely Default and Octopath Traveler games are developing the new title.