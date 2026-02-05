Hamster Corporation Launches Console Archives Series With Cool Boarders, Ninja Gaiden II, Doraemon Games

2 games launch on Switch 2 on Thursday with PS5 versions coming on February 14

Hamster Corporation announced during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase on Thursday that it is launching a new series of games titled the Console Archives , rereleases of older console titles to complement its Arcade Archives series of arcade games. The first two releases in the Console Archives series are the 1996 PlayStation game Cool Boarders and the 1990 NES game Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos . Both games launch for Nintendo Switch 2 on the same day as the announcement. The company's website also revealed that both games will get releases for PlayStation 5 on February 14.

Future releases for the Console Archives include the 1986 Famicom game Doraemon , which never got a Western release, and Sonic Wings Special , originally released in 1996 for Sega Saturn and PlayStation only in Japan. The trailer also teases games in the Nobunaga's Ambition and Monster Rancher / Monster Farm series.

The same video also announced that Arcade Archives 2: Rave Racer will launch on February 26 for Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.