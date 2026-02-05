Pragmata Game's Trailer Reveals Demo Launch, Previews Hacking

Game launches for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC on April 24

CAPCOM streamed during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase on Thursday a trailer for its Pragmata game. The demo reveals that a demo is launching for Nintendo Switch 2 on the same day as the announcement. The trailer previews hacking with Diana:

An amiibo for Diana is slated to ship in April.

The game will launch for Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on April 24.

CAPCOM delayed the game's release in June 2025. The game was first announced in 2020 and was originally slated for release in 2022, before delays.

Pragmata is "set in a dystopian near-future on Earth's Moon." CAPCOM added the game will make "full use of new next-gen tech, such as ray-tracing, to create a breathtaking and immersive sci-fi setting like never before."