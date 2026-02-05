Culdcept Series Gets 2 New Games

Culdcept Begins launches for Switch 2, Switch, PC on July 16

Neos announced during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase on Thursday Culdcept Begins , a new game in the Culdcept series, which will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on July 16. The game will also get a release for PC via Steam on the same day. In a related story, City Connection announced the Culdcept the First game, which will launch on July 30 for Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . Both companies streamed trailers for the games:

Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase Sizzle Reel (starts at around 1:14 in video below):

Culdcept Begins Announcement Trailer

Culdcept the First Announcement Trailer

The original Culdcept turn-based strategy card game debuted for Sega Saturn in 1997. The game also got releases for PlayStation , Nintendo DS, and Nintendo 3DS.

The most recent release in the series, Culdcept Revolt , launched for Nintendo 3DS in October 2017 in the West following a delay. The game originally shipped in Japan in July 2016. The Culdcept franchise commemorated its 20th anniversary that year.