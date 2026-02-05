News
Culdcept Series Gets 2 New Games
posted on by Alex Mateo
Neos announced during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase on Thursday Culdcept Begins, a new game in the Culdcept series, which will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on July 16. The game will also get a release for PC via Steam on the same day. In a related story, City Connection announced the Culdcept the First game, which will launch on July 30 for Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Both companies streamed trailers for the games:
The original Culdcept turn-based strategy card game debuted for Sega Saturn in 1997. The game also got releases for PlayStation, Nintendo DS, and Nintendo 3DS.
The most recent release in the series, Culdcept Revolt, launched for Nintendo 3DS in October 2017 in the West following a delay. The game originally shipped in Japan in July 2016. The Culdcept franchise commemorated its 20th anniversary that year.
Sources: Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase livestream, City Connection's YouTube channel