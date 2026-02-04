Medalist's Life-Size Earthworm Plush Returns to Arcades

Cuddle up with your very own earthworm

Bandai Namco Amusement announced on Monday that the life-sized mimizu earthworm plush from Medalist will return to Bandai Namco Amusement arcades on Friday. Bandai Namco Amusement linked to a list of arcades where fans can find crane games with the plush.

Sega Plaza initially offered the plush in March 2024 — a full nine months before the anime made the franchise an even bigger hit, which boosted the secondhand prices for the plush to 40,000 yen (about US$255) or higher. The reissue will only be available at 148 participating Bandai Namco Amusement arcades across Japan. Sega Plaza's website also includes a search page for arcades where fans can find crane games with the plush.

Tsurumaikada launched the Olympic ice-skating manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in May 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga.

The manga inspired an anime in January 2025. Disney+ and Hulu streamed the anime. The second season debuted on January 24. The series will get a film that will debut in 2027.