Live-Action Side Character's Love Story Film Unveils Teaser, June 5 Debut

The staff for the live-action film of Akane Tamura 's A Side Character's Love Story ( Mobuko no Koi ) manga announced its June 5 opening date in a new teaser trailer on Thursday. The staff also unveiled the main visual for the film.

Both Comikey and Azuki are releasing the manga in English digitally. Coamix describes the manga:

Growing up, Nobuko Tanaka was always a "side character" standing off in the corner. Now in her 20s, she's fallen in love for the first time. While she isn't any good at being assertive, she will muster her courage bit by bit as she tries her best to close the distance between herself and her crush -- because even side characters fall in love. If you're tired of the same old romantic protagonists, this modest, refreshing love story is for you.

Hiyori Sakurada stars as Nobuko Tanaka alongside Taisei Kido , who plays Hiroki Irie.

Hiroki Kazama ( Cheer Boys!! live-action film, The Beginning of the Sea ) is directing the film based on a script by Yasuko Kuramitsu (live-action Alice in Borderland ). Hidekazu Sakamoto composes the music.

The film's staff had confirmed in January 2025 that the film would be delayed from 2024 to 2026.

Tamura launched the manga in Coamix 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in March 2017. Coamix released the manga's 20th volume on September 20.