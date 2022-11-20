Comikey to Add 8 More Manga, 100+ Titles from Square Enix

Company to also launch initiative to convert manga to webtoon format starting with Thank You, Isekai!

Comikey announced at Anime NYC on Sunday that it plans to add over 150 more titles including manga and webtoons in the fourth quarter of 2022 and throughout 2023.

The company revealed eight more manga titles, three of which launched on the service on Sunday. Comikey also stated that it has licensed more than 100 titles from Square Enix , and will reveal the list of series at a later date.

The three new manga available on the service now include:

Publisher Shinchosha and author Yuhei Ogino's Dopeman

and author Yuhei Ogino's Publisher Shogakukan , storywriter Ichiha Hiiragi, and artist Touka Takauchi's On Her 94th Reincarnation, This Villainess Became the Heroine ( Akuyaku Reijō, 94-kaime no Tensei wa Heroine Rashii. )

, storywriter Ichiha Hiiragi, and artist Touka Takauchi's ( ) Publisher Coamix and author Akane Tamura 's A Side Character's Love Story ( Mobuko no Koi )

The five new manga launching in December are all from Shueisha , and include:

Ryo Ichino's Double the Trouble, Twice as Nice ( Oshikake Ōji wa 2-do Oishii )

( ) Nagare Ebi's Second Time's the Crime ( Nidome no Kyōhan )

( Chika Semoto's The Betrayed Husband's Blues ( Saretagawa no Blue )

( ) Minori Mizuya's On a Cold Bed ( Tsumetai Bed no Ue de )

( ) Studio Mee's Pocha-Meshi: Stuff Your Cheeks with Love ! ( Potchatto Koi o Meshiagare! )

The service also revealed a new initiative where it will convert manga titles to webtoon format, starting with Azuki Arai and Zianazu's Thank You, Isekai! manga.

The company has also partnered with Studio Moon 6 to release more than 10 original webtoon titles in 2023, and also revealed partnerships with other Korean publishers to add 43 new titles to its catalog, with some being exclusive titles to Comikey . The breakdown includes 10 series from C&C Revolution , nine series from Storysoop, five series from Mr. Blue, and nine series from WoowaBrothers.

Lastly, Comikey announced it has added three titles from Kanman Manhua: Richest Man Starting Today , World's Biggest Superstar , and Malevolent Master .

Source: Press release