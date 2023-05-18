A Side Character's Love Story Manga Gets Live-Action Film in 2024

Manga available in English via

Image courtesy of Azuki

Mobuko no Koi

's 16th) manga volume announced on Friday that the manga is inspiring a live-action film that will open in 2024.

Both Comikey and Azuki are releasing the manga in English digitally. Coamix describes the manga:

Growing up, Nobuko Tanaka was always a "side character" standing off in the corner. Now in her 20s, she's fallen in love for the first time. While she isn't any good at being assertive, she will muster her courage bit by bit as she tries her best to close the distance between herself and her crush -- because even side characters fall in love. If you're tired of the same old romantic protagonists, this modest, refreshing love story is for you.

Tamura launched the manga in Coamix 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in March 2017. Coamix released the manga's 15th compiled book volume in English on May 2.

Source: Comic Natalie