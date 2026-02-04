Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy Manga Takes Break

Series returns on February 18

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © nonco, Kodansha

This year's 10th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine announced on Wednesday that nonco 's Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy ( Kanan-sama wa Akumade Choroi ) manga will take a break and return in the 12th issue on February 18.

Seven Seas publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Kanan, a female demon, infiltrates a high school with the goal of devouring some delicious human souls. She sets her sights on the perfect target, a teen boy named Kyogi Yoji, and goes for the kill—only to somehow end up in a relationship with him instead?! Kanan's never been in love before, and this oddly innocent demon creates absolute chaos as the two venture into romance with a first date and beyond!

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2022. Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on January 16. Seven Seas will publish the volume 1-2 omnibus on July 14.

The series is inspiring a television anime, which will debut on April 4 on Tokyo MX and BS11 at 25:00 JST (effectively, April 5 at 1:00 a.m. JST).