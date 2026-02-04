Hanashi Media Licenses A Journey Through Another World, Reincarnated Onmyoji, GATE: Thus the JSDF Fought There!, More Novels

Also: The Disfavored Prince is a Genius Alchemist , Reincarnated as a Poor Farmer , more

English and Spanish book publisher Hanashi Media announced on Monday that it has licensed the following light novel series:

Image via Hanashi Media's X/Twitter account © Shizuru Minazuki,Alphapolis

AlphaPolis began releasing the ongoing novel series with illustrations by Yamakawa in April 2017.

The series inspired a television anime adaptation in July 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The Disfavored Prince is a Genius Alchemist: All I Want is to Spoil My Little Siblings ( Fugū О̄ji wa Tensai Renkinjutsushi: Kо̄tei Nante Gara Ja Nai node Teimai wo Kawaigaritai ) by Umee (story) and Kawaku (illustrations)

Image via Hanashi Media's X/Twitter account © Umee, Kawaku

It Was Supposed to Be My Second Life, but It Turned Out to Be My Third So I'll Change History with Knowledge and Reform ( 2-dome no Jinsei, to Omottara, Jitsu wa 3-dome Datta. Rekishi Chishiki to Naisei Doryoku de Fukou na Rekishi no Kaihen ni Idomimasu ) by take4 (story) and Hinaco Hino (illustrations)

Image via Hanashi Media's X/Twitter account © take4, Hinaco Hino

Reincarnated as a Poor Farmer: Building a Castle Brick by Brick ( Isekai no Binbо̄ Nо̄ka ni Tensei Shita node, Renga wo Tsukutte Shiro wo Tateru Koto ni Shimashita ) by Cancellara (story) and riv (illustrations)

Image via Hanashi Media's X/Twitter account © Cancellara, riv

Reincarnated Onmyoji: Powered by the King of Hell I Refuse to Return to Hell ( Tensei Onmyoji Kamo Kazuki: Nido to Jigoku wa Gomen nano de, Emma-daiо̄ no Shinki de Musо̄shimasu ) by Yо̄suke Akano (story) and hakusai (illustrations)

Image via Hanashi Media's X/Twitter account © Yо̄suke Akano, hakusai

The Vampire and the Chocolatier: A Genius Alchemist's Sweet Obsession ( Kyūketsuki to Chocolatier ~Tensai Renkinjutsushi no Kanbi na Tankyū~ ) by Masanobu Serizawa (story) and Kyou Kitazawa (illustrations)

Image via Hanashi Media's X/Twitter account © Masanobu Serizawa, Kyou Kitazawa

I Was Banished from the Royal Capital So I'm Building the Ultimate Golems with My Hero Disciples ( Ōto Wan Ope Gōremu Masutā. Masaka no Tsuihō!? ) by Rerux (story) and Ryūta Fuse (illustrations)

Image via Hanashi Media's X/Twitter account © Rerux, Ryūta Fuse

The Guy Who Thought He Was the Hero Used the Real Hero as a Stepping Stone and Won ( Jibun no Koto wo Shujinkо̄ dato Shinjite Yamanai Fumidai ga, Shujinkou wo Fumidai dato Kanchigai Shite, Yūshо̄ Shiteshimau Ohanashi desu ) by Yuyushita Sasuga (story) and Tamagonokimi (art)

Image via Hanashi Media's X/Twitter account © Yuyushita Sasuga, Tamagonokimi

A Dumped Villainess Married Me, a Lazy Villain Noble—and We Became the Ultimate Power Couple ( Taida na Akuyaku Kizoku no Ore ni, Konyaku Haki Sareta Akuyaku Reijou ga Totsuidara Saikyо̄ no Fūfu ni Narimashita ) by Mesopo Tamia (story), Carimarica (illustrations)

Image via Hanashi Media's X/Twitter account © Mesopo Tamia, Carimarica

I Was Reborn as a Refugee Girl, So I'm Working Toward Citizenship from Scratch ( Tensei Nanmin Shо̄jo wa Shiminken wo 0 kara Mezashite Hatarakimasu! ) by Torisuke (story), nyanya (illustrations)

Image via Hanashi Media's X/Twitter account © Torisuke, nyanya

Image via Hanashi Media's X/Twitter account © Takumi Yanai・AlphaPolis

Yanai serialized the original story on the Arcadia website between 2006 and 2009. AlphaPolis published the story in print in five volumes and five side story volumes from 2010 to 2015. The novels inspired the first television anime adaptation, which premiered in 2015, with a second season premiering in 2016. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons. Sentai Filmworks released both seasons on home video. The anime is getting a sequel titled GATE 2: Tides of Conflict .