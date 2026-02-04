Hanashi Media Licenses A Journey Through Another World, Reincarnated Onmyoji, GATE: Thus the JSDF Fought There!, More Novels

AlphaPolis began releasing the ongoing novel series with illustrations by Yamakawa in April 2017.
The series inspired a television anime adaptation in July 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.
The Disfavored Prince is a Genius Alchemist: All I Want is to Spoil My Little Siblings (Fugū О̄ji wa Tensai Renkinjutsushi: Kо̄tei Nante Gara Ja Nai node Teimai wo Kawaigaritai) by Umee (story) and Kawaku (illustrations)
It Was Supposed to Be My Second Life, but It Turned Out to Be My Third So I'll Change History with Knowledge and Reform (2-dome no Jinsei, to Omottara, Jitsu wa 3-dome Datta. Rekishi Chishiki to Naisei Doryoku de Fukou na Rekishi no Kaihen ni Idomimasu) by take4 (story) and Hinaco Hino (illustrations)
Reincarnated as a Poor Farmer: Building a Castle Brick by Brick (Isekai no Binbо̄ Nо̄ka ni Tensei Shita node, Renga wo Tsukutte Shiro wo Tateru Koto ni Shimashita) by Cancellara (story) and riv (illustrations)
Reincarnated Onmyoji: Powered by the King of Hell I Refuse to Return to Hell (Tensei Onmyoji Kamo Kazuki: Nido to Jigoku wa Gomen nano de, Emma-daiо̄ no Shinki de Musо̄shimasu) by Yо̄suke Akano (story) and hakusai (illustrations)
The Vampire and the Chocolatier: A Genius Alchemist's Sweet Obsession (Kyūketsuki to Chocolatier ~Tensai Renkinjutsushi no Kanbi na Tankyū~) by Masanobu Serizawa (story) and Kyou Kitazawa (illustrations)
I Was Banished from the Royal Capital So I'm Building the Ultimate Golems with My Hero Disciples (Ōto Wan Ope Gōremu Masutā. Masaka no Tsuihō!?) by Rerux (story) and Ryūta Fuse (illustrations)
The Guy Who Thought He Was the Hero Used the Real Hero as a Stepping Stone and Won (Jibun no Koto wo Shujinkо̄ dato Shinjite Yamanai Fumidai ga, Shujinkou wo Fumidai dato Kanchigai Shite, Yūshо̄ Shiteshimau Ohanashi desu) by Yuyushita Sasuga (story) and Tamagonokimi (art)
A Dumped Villainess Married Me, a Lazy Villain Noble—and We Became the Ultimate Power Couple (Taida na Akuyaku Kizoku no Ore ni, Konyaku Haki Sareta Akuyaku Reijou ga Totsuidara Saikyо̄ no Fūfu ni Narimashita) by Mesopo Tamia (story), Carimarica (illustrations)
I Was Reborn as a Refugee Girl, So I'm Working Toward Citizenship from Scratch (Tensei Nanmin Shо̄jo wa Shiminken wo 0 kara Mezashite Hatarakimasu!) by Torisuke (story), nyanya (illustrations)
Yanai serialized the original story on the Arcadia website between 2006 and 2009. AlphaPolis published the story in print in five volumes and five side story volumes from 2010 to 2015. The novels inspired the first television anime adaptation, which premiered in 2015, with a second season premiering in 2016. Crunchyroll streamedboth seasons. Sentai Filmworksreleased both seasons on home video. The anime is getting a sequel titled GATE 2: Tides of Conflict.
At last, Anglophone readers have an in-depth academic study of the director Isao Takahata, taking us through the depth and breadth of his work.― This is the first English-language book-length academic study of Isao Takahata, spanning nearly fifty years of his work, from Horus, Prince of the Sun in 1968 to The Tale of the Princess Kaguya in 2013. It's an anthology, with most of the writers taking one...
For a lot of folks, Nioh 3 might sound like some form of divine punishment. For sickos who crave a truly hardcore descent into bloody hell, though, Nioh 3 is just plain divine.―
I am a hardcore fan of the Dark Souls games and their legion of siblings, cousins, and imitators, but even I have to regard the Nioh franchise with a certain amount of dark reverence. The Dark Souls games have become legend...
The manga studies specialist talks about the diversity of shojo and its reflection of girls' and women's lives across decades.― This January, the Japan House London in Kensington hosted a talk by manga curator Rei Yoshimura. Yoshimura, pictured right, has worked as a curator for more than a decade, first at the Kawasaki City Museum and since 2017 at the National Arts Centre in Tokyo (NACT). A specia...
Sayumi Suzushiro, Natsumi Kawaida, Eri Akiyama, Honoka Mitsubachi star in anime― A website for the television anime of Yuki Ikeda's Thunder 3 manga opened on Wednesday, confirming the adaptation listed on the March issue of Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine. The website revealed the anime's main cast, staff, teaser promotional video, teaser visual, and July premiere on the +Ultra programming block ...
hiroja's spinoff of Osamu Nishi's Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun manga launched in 2023― NHK announced on Wednesday that Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: IruMafia Edition (Mairimashita! Iruma-kun if Episode of Mafia), hiroja's spinoff manga from Osamu Nishi's Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun series, will also receive a television anime adaptation which will premiere in January 2027. (NHK di...
ANN writer Bolts tests out the Virtual Boy to see if the oft-maligned console finally works in 2026. Plus, first impressions of Meetup in Bellabel Park, Mario Tennis Fever, Resident Evil Requiem, and PRAGMATA.― Nintendo has many fun games, products, and expansions planned for the coming months. With Mario Tennis Fever, Resident Evil Requiem, Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Mee...
Is it enough to feel the beat and dance, or does everything need words, too?― Since Ichirin won their first team competition, by the rules of manga, it is time for a humbling loss. Once again, Wandance bucks the trend. The Ichirin dance team, led by On-chan and the only other male member, Iori, who has a lot of experience in dance battles, shows up and does surprisingly well. Iori takes the individu...
From anime ending songs starting in the few final seconds of the episode to the rise and fall of the Yandere archtype, Lucas and Chris take a look at the anime trends of yesteryear.― From anime ending songs starting in the few final seconds of the episode to the rise and fall of the Yandere archtype, Lucas and Chris take a look at the anime trends of yesteryear. Disclaimer: The views and opinions e...
Price increases to US$9.99 for Fan, US$13.99 for Mega Fan, US$17.99 for Ultimate Fan― Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it has increased the prices for all of its subscription tiers in the U.S. The company increased the Fan Tier price from US$7.99 to US$9.99, the Mega Fan Tier price from US$11.99 to US$13.99 per month and the Ultimate Fan Tier from US$15.99 to US$17.99 per month. The price change...
While the content of this season is a lovely balance of ayakashi lore, peril, and cozy cooking, it doesn't come to anything remotely close to a satisfying conclusion at the end of episode twelve.― It was a long wait to continue the story of Aoi Tsubaki and her quiet adventures in the Hidden Realm in anime form. (Viz has been releasing the manga right along, although as of this writing the novels rem...
A worthy remake of a fan-favorite Dragon Quest that newcomers will love—but oldtimers might want to take advantage of the higher difficulty mode...― You'd be forgiven for having some number of misgivings about Dragon Quest VII Reimagined; the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy isn't everyone's cup of tea, and while the previous Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past remake on the 3DS is app...
What makes a good anime adaptation can be trickier than it seems on the surface, and much like there's no one right way to create a story, there's no one right way to adapt one.― Around the time I was first seriously getting into anime and manga, the most popular anime was the 2003 version of Fullmetal Alchemist. While I was vaguely aware that it diverged from Hiromu Arakawa's original manga and sa...
Romance story about shut-in witch, arrogant knight launched in 2019― Kadokawa revealed on Monday that writer Eiko Mutsuhana and illustrator Vient's Hello, I am a Witch and my Crush Wants me to Make a Love Potion! light novel series will get a television anime this year. The artist for the novels' manga adaptation Kamada also drew a commemorative illustration for the anime announcement:Cross Infinite...
There’s a certain point one comes to when reading Fire Force where it’s best to set aside one’s critical faculties and be swept along by the pyroclastic silliness.― In my recent review of Fire Force volumes 1-10, I lauded Atsushi Ohkubo's apparently final manga series for its accomplished art, excellent character design, goofy humor, and exciting battles, while expressing frustration at the intrusiv...
Nyan Nyan Factory's comedy of catgirl dealing with her cigarette addiction & messy life― A website opened on Monday to announce that a television anime of Nyan Nyan Factory's Chainsmoker Cat (Yanineko) manga will premiere in July. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes this comedy set in a world where humans, catgirls, and similar species co-exist: Yani is a catgirl with a se...
Staff to announce Hitomi Koshigaya character's new cast member when one is decided― The official website for the Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. television anime announced on Sunday that cast member Yumiri Hanamori is stepping down from the character role of Hitomi Koshigaya. The website said that the decision came after multiple discussions with Hanamori's agency tomorrow jam, who asked for the chan...