Rooster Fighter Anime's English Trailer Reveals March 14 Debut on Toonami

Viz Media and Adult Swim began streaming on Wednesday an English dub trailer for the anime of Shu Sakuratani 's Rooster Fighter ( Niwatori Fighter ) manga, and it reveals that Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block will debut the anime on March 14 at 12:00 a.m. EDT (effectively, March 15).

Image via Viz Media's Bluesky account © SS/KH,V

Viz describes the story:

Keiji is more than just an ordinary rooster—he's humanity's greatest defender! His opponents may be ten stories tall, but nothing is bigger than his stout heart and his fearsome battle cry—Kokekokko!

The English dub stars:

Daisuke Suzuki ( D4DJ All Mix ) is directing the anime at SANZIGEN . Hiroshi Seko ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Mob Psycho 100 ) is in charge of the series scripts. Joseph Chou ( Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya ) and Sola Entertainment are producing.

Viz is the representative for the anime's worldwide streaming, television broadcast, electronic sell-through (EST), home video, and merchandising outside of Japan. Hero's Inc. will manage EST, home video, and merchandising in Japan. Adult Swim will air the anime, and Viz will reveal additional streaming partners at a later date.

Sakuratani debuted the manga on the Comiplex manga website in December 2020. Hero's published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on January 5. Viz licensed the manga and published the eighth volume in English on August 19.