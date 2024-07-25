Rooster Fighter Manga Gets Anime

Image courtesy of Viz Media © Shu Sakuratani, Hero's, Viz Media

Rooster Fighter

Viz

Hero's Inc.

Viz

announced during its panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday that's) manga is getting an anime adaptation in collaboration withis the representative for the anime's worldwide streaming, television broadcast, electronic sell-through (EST), home video, and merchandising outside of Japan.will manage EST, home video, and merchandising in Japan.will air the anime, andwill reveal additional streaming partners at a later date.

Daisuke Suzuki ( D4DJ All Mix ) is directing the anime at SANZIGEN . Hiroshi Seko ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Mob Psycho 100 ) is in charge of series composition. Joseph Chou ( Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya ) and Sola Entertainment are producing.

Viz describes the story:

Keiji is more than just an ordinary rooster—he's humanity's greatest defender! His opponents may be ten stories tall, but nothing is bigger than his stout heart and his fearsome battle cry—Kokekokko!

Viz licensed the manga. The company published the fifth volume in English in December.

Sakuratani debuted the manga on the Comiplex manga website in December 2020. Hero's published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on January 29.

Source: Email correspondence