New Battle Action Manga Follows Rooster Who Saves the World

Shū Sakuratani's Rooster Fighter manga began serialization on Friday on the Complex manga website, which is run by manga publisher Hero's.

The battle action manga tells the story of how humanity is threatened by monsters with overwhelming might called "Kijū." As the cities are destroyed and the people fall into despair, a rooster stands up to face against the threat. It is the story of how a single rooster saves humanity.

The first two chapters can be read for free on the website.

Sakuratani previously drew the T-Dragon sci-fi action manga for the Monthly Hero's magazine.

Source: Comic Natalie