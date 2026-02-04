Yuki Ikeda's Thunder 3 Parallel-World Manga Listed With TV Anime

Manga also resumes serialization after hiatus on Friday

Amazon Japan's listing for the March issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine shows the magazine's cover announcing the television anime adaptation of Yuki Ikeda 's Thunder 3 manga. The manga is also set to return from its hiatus in the magazine's March issue, which will ship on Friday.

Image via Amazon © Kodansha

Kodansha USA publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Three ordinary schoolboys come into possession of a DVD that supposedly opens a gateway to a parallel universe, but when their backs are turned Pyontaro's little sister Futaba passes through and gets kidnapped by the aliens that have overrun that version of Earth! Discovering that their cartoonish bodies make them supermen in the hyper-realistic parallel universe, the boys set out to rescue Futaba.

The series entered its climax in January 2025, then went on hiatus in March due to Ikeda's health.

Ikeda launched the series in Monthly Shonen Magazine in May 2022. Kodansha shipped the eighth volume in January 2025. Kodansha USA will ship the eighth volume on February 10.

Source: Amazon