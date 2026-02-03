My Unique Skill Makes me OP Even at Level 1 Manga Goes on Hiatus for Artist's Health

Manga launched in May 2018

Image via Amazon © Nazuna Miki, Mawata, Kodansha, Kodansha USA

The official X/Twitter account for Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine revealed on Monday that Mawata 's My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 ( Level 1 dakedo Unique Skill de Saikyō desu ) manga will go on hiatus due to Mawata 's health issues. Kodansha will announce when the manga will return at a later date.

The manga adapts Nazuna Miki and Subachi 's novels of the same name.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed both the light novel series and the manga adaptation. The company describes the series:

Ryota Sato gets the surprise of his life when he's suddenly transported into another world and nearly clobbered at the hands of the young, pretty adventurer Emily Brown. This new world revolves around defeating monsters and profiting on whatever they drop—food, money, items, etc. Unfortunately for Ryota, he has no skills to speak of...until he learns he has the ability to get rare drops! Suddenly his luck turns around...or does it?

Miki debuted the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in February 2017. Miki and Subachi launched the light novel series in September 2017. Mawata 's manga adaptation debuted on Kodansha 's " Suiyōbi no Sirius " website in May 2018.

The novels inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.