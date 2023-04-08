Crunchyroll to Stream My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1, Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange Anime

ANN's coverage of Sakura-Con sponsored by Yen Press!

Crunchyroll announced at its industry panel at Sakura Con on Saturday that it will stream the My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 anime this summer and the Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange anime this fall. Crunchyroll is streaming trailers for both anime.

©Miki Nazuna,KODANSHA / Level 1 Project

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1

The television anime ofand's) light novel series will premiere in July.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

Sato Ryota, a salaryman working for an exploitative company, suddenly finds himself inside an unfamiliar dungeon in a strange world where monsters drop all sorts of items as loot. With the help of a girl he happens to run into named Emily, he's able to check his own stats... and finds that all of them, both physical and magical, are at rank F (the weakest)! What's more, his level is stuck at 1 (the lowest)! Ryota is on the verge of utter despair... but then he learns that he also has "Drop Skill: All S," the most powerful unique skill there is! Can Ryota manage to survive in this bizarre world?! The strongest and weakest adventure of all is about to begin!

Yūji Yanase ( By the Grace of the Gods ) is directing the series at MAHO FILM . Yuka Yamada ( Tokyo Mew Mew New ) is in charge of the series composition. Miyako Nishida ( In Another World With My Smartphone ), Eri Kojima ( In the Land of Leadale ), Kaho Deguchi ( If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord ), and Yūko Ōba ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ) are the main character designers. Endō. is composing the music.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed both the light novel series and the manga adaptation. Miki debuted the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in February 2017. Miki and Subachi launched the light novel series in September 2017. Mawata 's manga adaptation debuted on Kodansha 's " Suiyōbi no Sirius " website in May 2018.



© Masahito Soda, Kuro Yomiyama, KODANSHA/ "Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange" Production Committee

Megumi no Daigo: Kyūkoku no Orange

The television anime ofand's manga will premiere this fall.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

The story of how three young firefighters destined to save Japan grow in spirit! Toake Daigo burns with remarkable talent and unparalleled determination. Onoda Shun struggles against the walls blocking his own path. Nakamura Yuki hopes to become one of the few female members of the special rescue corps known as "Orange." When these three young firefighters who share the goal of becoming members of Orange come together, the story of how Japan will one day be saved begins... and what looms before them is a crisis that endangers the entire country!

Masahiko Murata ( Naruto Shippūden , To Your Eternity ) is directing the series at Brains Base . Hitomi Tsuruta ( World Trigger ) and Koji Yabuno ( Space Brothers ) are designing the characters. Shinzō Fujita ( To Your Eternity ) is in charge of series composition.

Soda and Tomiyama launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in October 2020.

Viz Media published all 20 volumes of Soda's original Firefighter! Daigo of Fire Company M ( Megumi no Daigo ) manga. Soda serialized the original manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1995 to 1999.



