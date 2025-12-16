Milky☆Subway: The Galactic Limited Express Film's New Trailer Reveals More Cast

The staff for Ginga Tokkyū Milky☆Subway Kakueki Teisha Gekijō Iki ( Milky☆Subway: The Galactic Limited Express : Local Train to the Theater), the re-edited film for Yōhei Kameyama 's Milky☆Subway: The Galactic Limited Express ( Ginga Tokkyū Milky☆Subway ) anime, revealed the film's key visual drawn by Kameyama, a new trailer, and two more cast members on Tuesday.





The newly announced cast are:

Kenshō Ono as Asami, a junior police officer working with Ryoko and a typical young subordinate who is talented and handles work deftly, but goes home on time and does not join drinking parties.

Robert Waterman as Haga, Ryoko and Asami's superior

The film will open in Japan on February 6.

The film is a re-edited version of the anime's 12 episodes with additional new content.

Momoko Terasawa and Anna Nagase returns for the film as Chiharu and Makina, respectively. The anime's additional cast also reprise their roles in the film. Kameyama once again directs, writes, and produces the sequel, and he also handled the character designs, modeling, animation, editing, and other duties mostly himself. Bit Grooove Promotion is credited as the film's sound company.

The anime premiered on July 3 on the Tokyo MX channel and simultaneously streamed on YouTube . The anime's dubbed versions in English, Portuguese, Spanish, Korean, Chinese, Thai, Indonesian, French, Hindi and Russian, also streamed on YouTube .

The anime's English website describes the story:

Super human Chiharu and cyborg Makina got arrested for breaking space traffic laws.

They're stuck with a crew of misfits who got caught around the same time: Akane and Kanata, the super human pair; and Kurt and Max, the cyborg pals. Ryoko, the police officer, sentenced them to clean up the interplanetary train – the so-called “Milky☆Subway,” as their community service.

It should've been a simple job – until the train suddenly takes off into deep space! The crew scrambles in confusion as chaos unfolds onboard!

No purpose! No principle! No point!

A never-before-seen space-train spectacle, powered by nothing but pure momentum!

The anime's theme song is "Gingakei Made Tonde Ike!" (Fly to the Galaxy!), the 1977 song by the girl group Candies .

Kameyama released the original Milky☆Highway short in 2022 as his graduation project for Kadokawa 's Vantan Game Academy CG Animator major. The English-subtitled version and the original version have 6.75 million views combined.

Mizuki Fumitsuki voiced Chiharu in the original short, while Kana Kobayashi voiced Makina.