Arcanadea TV Anime Casts Miho Okasaki, Rina Hidaka

The staff for the television anime of Kotobukiya 's Arcanadea bishōjo plastic model series announced two mroe cast members on Saturday.

Image via Arcanadea's X/Twitter © Kotobukiya/Arcanadea Project

Miho Okasaki plays Velretta (left in photo above) and Rina Hidaka plays Yukumo (right).

Kaede Hondo will continue to voice the character Lumitea in the anime. Hondo already voices the character in the short video version of the franchise's four-panel manga titled YuruCanadea ( YuruCana in short).

Image via Arcanadea franchise's X/Twitter account © KOTOBUKIYA / ARCANADEA Project

The anime will air on TV Asahi and its affiliates.

Artist necömi serves as the character designer for the franchise.

The "sci-fi x fantasy" franchise takes place in the near future, where the world experienced rapid technological development thanks to a new energy called "Arcana Particles" that was discovered by Eden Industries. The new technology includes the largest virtual space server called Eden. The VRMMO " ARCANADEA " is a game people can play within the Eden server, and features a fantasy world. After an explosion occurred at Eden Industries one night during the maintenance of Eden, the world changed, including abnormal weather, communication issues, strange disappearances, and people gaining increased physical abilities.

The franchise has inspired not just plastic models but also various other merchandise and a series of ASMR CDs. The franchise's official website also publishes a four-panel manga.

The franchise launched in December 2021 and has shipped over 500,000 figures as of June 2025.