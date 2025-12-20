The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Kesshō Member Ketteisen Sequel Anime Reveals Fall 2026 Debut in Teaser Video

Teaser visual also revealed

The Jump Festa '26 event on Saturday revealed the teaser video and visual, and the fall 2026 premiere of Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama U-17 World Cup Kesshō Member Ketteisen ( The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Finals Members Decisive Match), the sequel anime to the The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal ( Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama U-17 World Cup Semifinal ) anime.





The sequel anime will depict the battle to decide who will represent Japan in the finals match against Spain.

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal is itself a sequel to the The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup anime series.

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup premiered on TV Tokyo in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub. The anime was the first new television anime in the franchise in about a decade.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

When tennis phenom Ryoma Echizen is kicked out of Japan's elite U-17 training camp for breaking the rules, he's despondent. But a stroke of good luck hits when he's able to try out for the U.S. team. Proving himself against their hardened veterans isn't going to be easy, and if he is accepted, he'll have to play against his former friends. Can he help his new brothers smash their way to victory?

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal debuted in October 2024. The anime centers on the Japan vs. Germany semifinal.

Yoshinobu Tokumoto ( The Prince of Tennis II OVA vs. Genius 10 episode director) directed the anime at M.S.C. Akiharu Ishii ( The Prince of Tennis ) designed the characters. Mitsutaka Hirota ( The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup ) handled series composition. Chihiro Tamaki ( The Prince of Tennis II Hyotei vs Rikkai Game of Future ) composed the music.

Takeshi Konomi serialized the original manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1999 to 2008. The manga follows middle school tennis player Ryōma Echizen as he battles rivals to reach the national tournament. The manga inspired a 2001-2005 television anime, two anime feature films and a theatrical short, various video anime projects, a live-action film, a live-action television series in China, and a popular stage musical series.

Konomi launched The New Prince of Tennis sequel manga in Shueisha 's Jump Square magazine in 2009. Shueisha will publish the manga's 46th compiled book volume on January 5. Konomi announced in July he plans to end the serialization of The New Prince of Tennis within a year.