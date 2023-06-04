The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Anime Gets 'Semifinal' Sequel in 2024

Sequel series to depict Japan vs Germany semifinal

The official website for the The Prince of Tennis franchise revealed on Sunday that the The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup anime series will get a sequel titled Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama U-17 World Cup Semifinal that will air in 2024. The anime will center on the Japan vs. Germany semifinal. The below logo for the anime features the teams' colors red and black.

© 許斐 剛／集英社・NAS・新テニスの王子様プロジェクト

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup premiered on TV Tokyo in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub. The anime was the first new television anime in the franchise in about a decade.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

When tennis phenom Ryoma Echizen is kicked out of Japan's elite U-17 training camp for breaking the rules, he's despondent. But a stroke of good luck hits when he's able to try out for the U.S. team. Proving himself against their hardened veterans isn't going to be easy, and if he is accepted, he'll have to play against his former friends. Can he help his new brothers smash their way to victory?

Keiichiro Kawaguchi ( ISLAND ) returned from the The Prince of Tennis II Hyotei vs Rikkai Game of Future anime to direct the new series at Studio KAI and M.S.C , and Mitsutaka Hirota ( Anime-Gataris , Nanbaka ) again supervised the scripts. Akiharu Ishii ( Blood+ , Ultramarine Magmell ) returned to design the characters and served as chief animation director.