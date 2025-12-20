Mashle: Magic and Muscles Anime's Sequel Confirmed as 3rd Season Airing in 2027

New season features mostly returning staff

The Jump Festa '26 event on Saturday confirmed that the previously revealed sequel anime for Hajime Kōmoto 's Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga will be a third season covering the "Tri-Magic-Athalon Divine Visionary Final Exam Arc" that will air in 2027. The event revealed a video and a teaser visual.

The event also revealed new character visuals for Finn Ames, Mash Burnedead, and Lance Crown.

Confirmed returning staff members include director Tomoya Tanaka at A-1 Pictures , scriptwriter and series composition writer Yōsuke Kuroda , and composer Masaru Yokoyama . Chiaki Furuzumi (chief animation director and sub-character designer for Solo Leveling both seasons) is replacing Hisashi Higashijima as the character designer.

Returning cast members include:

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in April 2023 and aired for 12 episodes. streamed the anime as it aired, and it streamed an English dub. The second season premiered in January 2024 and aired for 12 episodes.again streamed the series as it aired and streamed an English dub.

The overall anime project is listed as a "complete" anime adaptation.

Both Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service published the manga digitally in English. Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print. Shueisha describes the manga:

This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!

The series launched in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan in January 2020, and ended in July 2023. Shueisha published the manga's 18th and final compiled book volume, as well as a fanbook, in October 2023. The franchise also includes several novels and two stage play adaptations.

Mashle: Muscle Puzzle , a smartphone puzzle game in the franchise, launched on April 9.