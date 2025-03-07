Mashle: Magic and Muscles Gets Smartphone Puzzle Game

"3-match puzzle game" lets players create teams with their favorite characters

Poppin Games Japan and MuscleMagic Games announced on Friday that Hajime Kōmoto 's Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga is getting a smartphone puzzle game titled Mashle : Muscle Puzzle .

The "3-match puzzle game" features the worldview of the anime and allows players to create teams with their favorite characters. The game will also feature new illustrations. The game will be free to play but will have optional in-game purchases.

The game is available for pre-registration now on the App Store and will be available for pre-registration on Google Play later.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in April 2023 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and it streamed an English dub. The second season premiered in January 2024 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll again streamed the series as it aired and streamed an English dub.

The anime is getting a sequel. The overall anime project is listed as a "complete" anime adaptation.

Both Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service published the manga digitally in English. Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print. Shueisha describes the manga:

This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!

The series launched in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan in January 2020, and ended in July 2023. Shueisha published the manga's 18th and final compiled book volume, as well as a fanbook, in October 2023. The franchise also includes several novels and two stage play adaptations.