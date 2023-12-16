Mashle: Magic and Muscles Anime's 2nd Season Reveals More Cast, January 6 Debut

The Jump Festa '24 event on Saturday revealed a new promotional video and January 6 premiere for Mashle: Magic and Muscles The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc , the second season of the television anime of Hajime Kōmoto 's Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga.

The event also revealed two more cast members: Takehito Koyasu as Margarette Macaron (left below) and Kouki Uchiyama as Carpaccio Luo-Yang (right).

Creepy Nuts ' is performing the opening theme song "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born," Shiritsu Ebisu Chūgaku is performing the ending theme song "Tokyo's Way."

Image courtesy of Aniplex ©甲本 一/集英社・マッシュル製作委員会

The anime's first season premiered in Japan on April 7. streamed the anime as it aired, and it streamed an English dub.

Tomonari Tanaka ( Engage Kiss , Visual Prison ) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures . Yousuke Kuroda ( My Hero Academia all six seasons, Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Hisashi Higashijima (key animation on Tada Never Falls in Love ) is the character designer. Masaru Yokoyama (2019 Fruits Basket , Astra Lost in Space ) is composing the music.

The anime is listed as a "complete" anime adaptation.

Both Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service are publishing the manga digitally in English. Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print. Shueisha describes the manga:

This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!

The series launched in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan in January 2020, and ended in July. Shueisha published the manga's 18th and final compiled book volume, as well as a fanbook, on October 4. The franchise also includes several novels and a stage play adaptation.