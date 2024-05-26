Mashle: Magic and Muscles Anime Gets Sequel

Announced at special event on Sunday

A special event announced on Sunday that a sequel for the television anime of Hajime Kōmoto 's Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga has been green-lit. The event also debuted the teaser video for the sequel.

Image courtesy of Aniplex ©甲本 一/集英社・マッシュル製作委員会

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in April 2023. streamed the anime as it aired, and it streamed an English. The second season premiered on January 6.

The overall anime project is listed as a "complete" anime adaptation.

Tomonari Tanaka ( Engage Kiss , Visual Prison ) directed the previous anime at A-1 Pictures . Yousuke Kuroda ( My Hero Academia all six seasons, Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) was in charge of the series scripts, and Hisashi Higashijima (key animation on Tada Never Falls in Love ) designed the characters. Masaru Yokoyama (2019 Fruits Basket , Astra Lost in Space ) composed the music.

Both Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service are publishing the manga digitally in English. Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print. Shueisha describes the manga:

This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!

The series launched in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan in January 2020, and ended last July. Shueisha published the manga's 18th and final compiled book volume, as well as a fanbook, on October 4. The franchise also includes several novels and a stage play adaptation.

Source: Press release