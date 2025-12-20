One-Punch Man Season 3 Anime Reveals 3rd Promo Video

Anime season began streaming in Japan, N. America on October 12

The website and X (formerly Twitter ) account for the anime based on ONE and Yūsuke Murata 's One Punch Man manga began streaming the third promotional video for the anime's third season on Saturday.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©ONE, Yusuke Murata/SHUEISHA, Hero Association HQ

The third season premiered with a recap on October 5 at 11:45 p.m. JST (10:45 a.m. EDT) on the TV Tokyo , TV Hokkaido , TV Aichi , TV Osaka , TV Setouchi , and TV Kyushu channels. The overall 25th episode of the anime, the first episode in the third season, aired on October 12. The anime began streaming on October 12 at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Hulu in the U.S., Disney+ in Canada, and Netflix in Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. In Latin America and Oceania, Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime at the same time.

J.C. Staff is returning from the second season to animate the series. Madhouse animated the first season.

Shinpei Nagai ( Inugami-san to Nekoyama-san , DOGEZA: I Tried Asking While Kowtowing. ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Tomohiro Suzuki returns from previous seasons of the anime for series composition. Chikashi Kubota also returns from previous seasons as character designer, but this time alongside Shinjiro Kuroda and Ryōsuke Shirakawa . Sakura Murakami is now the art director (Murakami previously worked on background art for the second season, with Shigemi Ikeda and Yukiko Maruyama previously credited as art directors for the second season). Mayumi Tanahashi returns as color designer from the second season. Yūki Hirose is now the director of photography (replacing Yoshio Ōkouchi from the previous season). Masahiro Gotō , Yoshikazu Iwanami , and Makoto Miyazaki all return from the second season as editor, sound director, and music composer, respectively.

JAM Project with metal group BABYMETAL perform the opening theme song "Get No Satisfied!," and Makoto Furukawa performs the ending theme song "Soko ni Aru Akari" ("The Light, That's There").

The first anime season aired in Japan from October to December 2015.

The second season began with a television special in April 2019, then the first episode premiered one week later.

Source: One Punch Man 's website and X/ Twitter account

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.