Live-Action Cosmetic Playlover Season 2's Trailer Unveils Theme Song, January 15 Debut

The official website for the second season of the live-action adaptation of Sachi Narashima 's Cosmetic Playlover manga began streaming a new trailer for the series on Tuesday. The trailer announces the second season's January 15 premiere date, and announces and previews the second season's theme song "Lamé Gradation" (Glitter Gradation) by Urashimasakatasen .

The second season will premiere onandon January 15.

Takehiro Shindo is returning to direct the series, alongside director and assistant director Yoshikazu Sugiyama . Hiroko Kanasugi is again writing the scripts, and Kōji Endō is again composing the music.

The cast members for the second season include:

Rosa Katō as Emma Lauren (returning from previous season)

as Emma Lauren (returning from previous season) Takashi Yamanaka as Hiroki Sahashi (returning from previous season)

as Hiroki Sahashi (returning from previous season) Natsumi Okamoto as Risa Yumihara (replacing Fūka Sugiura in role)

Gaku Oshida as Tenma Sahashi (returning from previous season)

as Tenma Sahashi (returning from previous season) Tsubasa Nakagawa as Riku Hoshina

as Riku Hoshina M!LK member Shunta Sono as Atsushi Nanjo (returning from previous season)

Yūichi Nakamura as Tanouchi (returning from previous season)

The first season premiered on Fuji TV in August 2024.

The first season starred Sou Okuno as Natsume Mamiya and Yūdai Toyoda as Touma Sahashi. Other cast members included Shunta Sono as Atsushi Nanjō, Nozomi Seina as Chief Harada, and Tomoki Yonemura as Taichi Harukawa.

Urashimasakatasen performed the first season's theme song "Wagamama Only Mine."

Animate International licensed the manga, and the series is available in English digitally on multiple platforms. Manga Planet also releases the manga digitally under its futekiya ( BL ) category. Manga Planet describes the manga's story:

Beauty consultant Natsume Mamiya is forced to work as a pair with Touma Sahashi, his junior. On top of everything, Touma — who has no respect for his work or for Natsume — has usurped his throne as the top seller! One day, Touma finds out Natsume is gay and uses this to his advantage in a power-play, coercing Natsume to become his friend with benefits! Enjoy the behind-the-scenes of the hottest cosmetics counter ever, and prepare to swoon! The extra story and bonus chapter feature even more sensual kissing... and a secret, steamy hookup scene!

Narashima launched the manga in Libre Publishing 's Magazine Be-Boy in 2017, and ended it on November 7. Libre Publishing released the ninth volume in September 2024. The Bitterness Playlover spinoff has irregularly serialized in the same magazine since July 2018, but also ended on November 7 alongside the main manga. Cosmetic Playlover also has a second spinoff manga titled Twilight Playlover , which Narashima serialized in the magazine from October 2020 to July 2021. That spinoff focuses on the characters Atsushi Nanjo and Iori Kosaka.

The original manga won in the BL category of NTT Solmare 's Digital Comic Award in 2021.