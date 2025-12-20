Kindergarten Wars TV Anime Reveals Teaser Visual, Main Staff

The Jump Festa '26 event on Saturday revealed a teaser visual and main staff for the television anime of Yū Chiba 's Kindergarten WARS ( Yōchien Wars ) manga.

Shinsuke Gomi (episode director for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , Secrets of the Silent Witch ) is directing the anime at Sunrise , and Junko Yamanaka ( Kamisama Kiss , Servamp ) is designing the characters.

The event also revealed character visuals for Rita and Doug, and a voiced comic video.

The anime stars Atsumi Tanezaki as Rita and Kentarō Kumagai as Doug.

Kindergarten WARS

Shueisha's Manga Plus website publishes the manga digitally. Yen Press published the manga's first volume physically in April 2025.

Yen Press describes the story:

Rita is Convict 999, a former legendary assassin who now works at a kindergarten for the children of world leaders. Her job is to protect the schoolchildren from the clutches of would-be assassins sent after them! But even with her overwhelming strength, Rita has a weakness—she's head-over-heels for good-looking men!

Chiba launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app and website in September 2022. Shueisha will publish the manga's 16th compiled book volume on January 5. The manga entered its final arc in March. The manga has over 1.7 million copies in circulation.

Chiba launched the Yōchien Wars -LUKE- ( Kindergarten WARS -LUKE-) spinoff manga in November 2024. The spinoff manga is a 180-page story about the character Luke.

