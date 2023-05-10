News
Manga Plus Adds Kindergarten Wars Manga in English
posted on by Alex Mateo
Manga about ex-assassin kindergarten teacher debuted on September 15
Shueisha's MANGA Plus website and app has added Yu Chiba's Kindergarten WARS (Yо̄chien Wars) manga. The first three chapters are currently available on the service, and the fourth chapter will launch in English on May 17.
MANGA Plus describes the story:
Welcome to Kindergarten Noir, an exclusive school catering to children of the global elite. Rita, one of the teachers, has been on the hunt for a boyfriend but has had absolutely zero luck so far. One day, an assassin comes after one of the children...and he's totally dreamy?! Dive into this action-packed rom-com as it unfolds inside the world's “safest” kindergarten!
The manga debuted on Shonen Jump+ on September 15. Shueisha published the manga's third compiled book volume on May 2.
Source: Manga Plus