Kindergarten Wars Manga Enters Final Arc, Announces 8-Week Break

Yu Chiba announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Wednesday that the Kindergarten WARS manga is entering its final arc, the "America" arc. Additionally, the manga will also take a break until March 27 as the artist is experiencing back pain.

©Yu Chiba, Shueisha

Rita is Convict 999, a former legendary assassin who now works at a kindergarten for the children of world leaders. Her job is to protect the schoolchildren from the clutches of would-be assassins sent after them! But even with her overwhelming strength, Rita has a weakness—she's head-over-heels for good-looking men!

'swebsite publishes themanga digitally.will publish the manga's first volume physically in April 2025.describes the story:

Chiba launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app and website in September 2022. Shueisha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on January 4.

Chiba launched on November 27 a spinoff manga titled Yōchien Wars -LUKE- ( Kindergarten WARS -LUKE-). The spinoff manga is a 180-page story about the character Luke.

Sources: Manga Plus, Yu Chiba 's X/ Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.