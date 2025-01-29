×
Kindergarten Wars Manga Enters Final Arc, Announces 8-Week Break

posted on by Anita Tai
Series returns on March 27

Yu Chiba announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday that the Kindergarten WARS manga is entering its final arc, the "America" arc. Additionally, the manga will also take a break until March 27 as the artist is experiencing back pain.

Shueisha's MANGA Plus website publishes the Kindergarten WARS manga digitally. Yen Press will publish the manga's first volume physically in April 2025. Yen Press describes the story:
Rita is Convict 999, a former legendary assassin who now works at a kindergarten for the children of world leaders. Her job is to protect the schoolchildren from the clutches of would-be assassins sent after them! But even with her overwhelming strength, Rita has a weakness—she's head-over-heels for good-looking men!

Chiba launched the manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app and website in September 2022. Shueisha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on January 4.

Chiba launched on November 27 a spinoff manga titled Yōchien Wars -LUKE- (Kindergarten WARS -LUKE-). The spinoff manga is a 180-page story about the character Luke.

Sources: Manga Plus, Yu Chiba's X/Twitter account


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
