Yu Chiba to Release Kindergarten Wars Spinoff Manga About Character Luke

180-page spinoff manga scheduled for release in 1 month

Manga author Yu Chiba announced on their X/Twitter account on Wednesday that their Kindergarten WARS manga will get a spinoff manga titled Yōchien Wars -LUKE- ( Kindergarten WARS -LUKE-). The spinoff manga will be a 180-page story about the character Luke. It is planned for a single volume, with about six chapters, and is scheduled for release in about one month.

Image via Yu Chiba's X/Twitter account © Yu Chiba

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website publishes the Kindergarten WARS manga digitally. Yen Press will publish the manga's first volume physically in April 2025. Yen Press describes the story:

Rita is Convict 999, a former legendary assassin who now works at a kindergarten for the children of world leaders. Her job is to protect the schoolchildren from the clutches of would-be assassins sent after them! But even with her overwhelming strength, Rita has a weakness—she's head-over-heels for good-looking men!

Chiba launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app and website in September 2022. Shueisha will publish the manga's 12th compiled book volume on November 1.

Source: Yu Chiba 's X/Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.