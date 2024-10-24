News
Yu Chiba to Release Kindergarten Wars Spinoff Manga About Character Luke
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
180-page spinoff manga scheduled for release in 1 month
Manga author Yu Chiba announced on their X/Twitter account on Wednesday that their Kindergarten WARS manga will get a spinoff manga titled Yōchien Wars -LUKE- (Kindergarten WARS -LUKE-). The spinoff manga will be a 180-page story about the character Luke. It is planned for a single volume, with about six chapters, and is scheduled for release in about one month.
Shueisha's MANGA Plus website publishes the Kindergarten WARS manga digitally. Yen Press will publish the manga's first volume physically in April 2025. Yen Press describes the story:
Rita is Convict 999, a former legendary assassin who now works at a kindergarten for the children of world leaders. Her job is to protect the schoolchildren from the clutches of would-be assassins sent after them! But even with her overwhelming strength, Rita has a weakness—she's head-over-heels for good-looking men!
Chiba launched the manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app and website in September 2022. Shueisha will publish the manga's 12th compiled book volume on November 1.
Source: Yu Chiba's X/Twitter account
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.