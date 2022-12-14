Firefighter! Daigo of Fire Company M: Kyūkoku no Orange Manga Gets TV Anime

The wraparound jacket band for the sixth compiled book volume of Masahito Soda and Kuro Tomiyama 's Megumi no Daigo : Kyūkoku no Orange (Firefighter! Daigo of Fire Company M: The Orange of National Salvation) manga revealed on Thursday that the manga is getting a television anime in 2023. A new website opened to unveil a promotional video:

Masahiko Murata ( Naruto Shippūden , To Your Eternity ) is directing the series at Brains Base .

Soda and Tomiyama launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in October 2020.

Viz Media published all 20 volumes of Soda's original Firefighter! Daigo of Fire Company M ( Megumi no Daigo ) manga, and it describes the story:

Fire, smoke, adrenaline, and fear--when everyone is running to escape from a fire, a few courageous people are running to jump right into the thick of it. Firefighters put their own lives on the line to protect others and Daigo Asahina has always dreamed of becoming one. He's fresh out of the training academy and has been newly assigned to Medaka-Ga-Hama fire station. Cocky and overconfident, Daigo responds to a few calls and is quickly humbled and put in his place--he's still got a lot to learn before he can call himself a true firefighter.

Soda serialized the original manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1995 to 1999. The manga inspired an anime film adaptation in 2000.