Firefighter! Daigo of Fire Company M: Kyūkoku no Orange TV Anime Reveals Video, Cast, Staff, Fall Premiere

The official website for television anime of Masahito Soda and Kuro Tomiyama 's Megumi no Daigo: Kyūkoku no Orange (Firefighter! Daigo of Fire Company M: The Orange of National Salvation) manga revealed on Wednesday a video, cast, staff, and fall premiere.

©曽田正人・冨山玖呂・講談社／「め組の大吾 救国のオレンジ」製作委員会

The main cast includes (pictured above from left to right):

Taku Yashiro as Shun Onoda

as Shun Onoda Junya Enoki as Daigo Toake

as Daigo Toake Ayane Sakura as Yuki Nakamura

Hitomi Tsuruta ( World Trigger ) and Koji Yabuno ( Space Brothers ) are designing the characters. Shinzō Fujita ( To Your Eternity ) is in charge of series composition.

Masahiko Murata ( Naruto Shippūden , To Your Eternity ) is directing the series at Brains Base .

Soda and Tomiyama launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in October 2020. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on December 15.

Viz Media published all 20 volumes of Soda's original Firefighter! Daigo of Fire Company M ( Megumi no Daigo ) manga, and it describes the story:

Fire, smoke, adrenaline, and fear--when everyone is running to escape from a fire, a few courageous people are running to jump right into the thick of it. Firefighters put their own lives on the line to protect others and Daigo Asahina has always dreamed of becoming one. He's fresh out of the training academy and has been newly assigned to Medaka-Ga-Hama fire station. Cocky and overconfident, Daigo responds to a few calls and is quickly humbled and put in his place--he's still got a lot to learn before he can call himself a true firefighter.

Soda serialized the original manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1995 to 1999. The manga inspired an anime film adaptation in 2000.