Kodansha USA Licenses Kyoko Okazaki's River's Edge Manga, The Dawn of the Witch Novels

Kodansha USA announced in a live stream on Wednesday that it has licensed the following light novels and manga ( Kodansha USA did not reveal release dates for the licenses):

River's Edge recently inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in February 2018. Netflix is streaming the film.

The Dawn of the Witch light novel has an ongoing manga adaptation by Tatsuwo , which Kodansha Comics also publishes digitally. The novels are inspiring an upcoming television anime that will premiere on April 7. Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

The Fable launched in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in November 2014. The manga inspired two live-action films in 2019 and 2021.

Ishiguro ended his And Yet the Town Moves ( Sore de mo Machi wa Mawatteiru ) in December 2016 after 11 years. JManga once carried the manga, but Crunchyroll later began simultaneously publishing the manga digitally in English. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in October 2010. Denpa publishes Ishiguro's ongoing Heavenly Delusion manga.

Sweet Poolside inspired a live-action film in 2014. Vertical published Oshimi's The Flowers of Evil manga in English, and the manga inspired a 2013 television anime series, and a live-action film that opened in September 2019. Oshimi's Inside Mari manga inspired a live-action series adaptation in March 2017, and his Drifting Net Café manga also inspired a live-action series in 2009. Oshimi most recently launched the Welcome Back, Alice manga in April 2020. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English.

Kodansha Comics also publishes Sakurai's Boss Wife manga.

Nighttime for Just Us Two will end in April. The manga launched in February 2021. Miyoshi launched the My Boy in Blue ( P to JK ) manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in December 2012. Miyoshi ended the manga in February 2020. Kodansha shipped the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume in April 2020. Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga in English digitally in August 2018, and debuted the 16th volume in September 2020.

Kodansha Comics also publishes the manga adaptation of Am I Actually the Strongest?

Kodansha Comics also publishes Mawata 's manga adaptation of My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 .