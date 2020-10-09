Kodansha Comics Licenses Peach Boy Riverside, Dr. Ramune, More Manga

Kodansha Comics listed five new manga titles on its website that will debut digitally in November 2020. The following titles are new licenses that will release over consecutive Tuesdays in November:

Title: Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP

Author: Yū Shimizu , Makoto Aogiri

Debut Date: November 3

Synopsis: 16-year-old Yukito Kirihara lives with his 14-year-old sister Sana, who he treasures more than anyone else. But when an ogre shows up outside of his window looking for Sana (a shocking event in its own right), Yukito leaps to save her—and is killed. He's offered the promise of reincarnation by a mysterious woman, who gives him a character sheet in a mysterious book. But when Yukito sees Sana in there, too, he sets off to find her, and save them both—even if he only has 1 hp with which to do it!



Title: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest

Author: Fuse , Mitz Vah , Tae Tono

Debut Date: November 3

Synopsis: The new spinoff manga to the hit fantasy isekai series, developed by original creator Fuse ! Against the odds, the little slime Rimiru has established his magical kingdom for all monsters, called Tempest, and it's thriving. But three visitors, Phos the fox girl, Stella the dragon girl, and Frey the winged girl, come to pay Tempest a visit, they're stunned at just how quickly it's developed. Don't miss this new story in the world of Slime, just as the second season of the anime arrives!



Title: Peach Boy Riverside

Author: Coolkyousinnjya, Johanne

Debut Date: November 10

Synopsis: Sartrienne Aldraic, princess of the Kingdom of Aldraic, dreams of traveling the world—a dangerous dream in a land where monsters roam the countryside as they please, and humans live behind high, strong walls. But when a chance meeting with traveler Mikoto gives hope to her dream, he shatters it soon after, as he reveals himself to be none other than Momotaro, ruthless demon-slayer. Though horrified by the gore Momotaro leaves behind, Sartrienne is convinced more than ever that she needs to learn about the world beyond her walls, and journeys out...following the steps of the mysterious, charismatic, terrifying boy she met that day...



Title: Dr. Ramune -Mysterious Disease Specialist-

Author: Toro Aho

Debut Date: November 17

Synopsis: From a girl who cries condiments to a philanderer who finds a chikuwa in his pants where something else should be...Dr. Ramune can cure them all, but his treatments come at a cost, and not one that can be paid in money. Follow Dr. Ramune and his wacky patients in stories too unbelievable to be treated by anyone but the Mysterious Disease Specialist!



Title: Am I Actually the Strongest?

Author: Sai Sumimori , Ai Takahashi

Debut Date: November 24

Synopsis: To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a "cheat" power is one thing... but to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless?? That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart—or Hart to his new friends—must find his way through a dangerous world...but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!



Coolkyousinnjya and Johanne 's Peach Boy Riverside is inspiring a television anime that will debut in July 2021.

Toro Aho's Dr. Ramune -Mysterious Disease Specialist- manga is inspiring a television anime that will debut in January 2021.

Kodansha Comics announced its acquisition of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest in February.

The following titles were Vertical licenses that Kodansha Comics re-released on Tuesday:

Title: Dissolving Classroom

Author: Junji Ito

Debut Date: October 6

Synopsis: A pair of twisted siblings-Yuuma, a young man obsessed with the devil, and Chizumi, the worst little sister in recorded history-cause all sorts of tragic and terrifying things to happen wherever they go. These scary short stories will shock you with a literal interpretation of the ills that plague modern society.



Title: Velveteen & Mandala

Author: Jiro Matsumoto

Debut Date: October 6

Synopsis: The world of Velveteen & Mandara is a dystopia. Tokyo where the youth used to waste their time search for answers, is now barren. For a pair of teens who still live along the outskirts of town, Velveteen and Mandala, Tokyo is a nightmare that can only compare to the nightmare that is slowly tring to take over the metropolis.

These two teens are the last line of defence for a nation in ruins. Armed with a fully-operational tank the pair must fight off the zombie hordes while they catfight each other for food, entertainment and maybe even the affection and attention of the opposite sex. They have nothing to lose in this world except their humanity, but then again who are the zombies in this world? Are they the undead or are these two teens who must live among them even still human?



Title: Four Kisses, in Secret

Author: Ruri Kamino

Debut Date: October 6

Synopsis: Mami has just 14 days before she graduates, which means she has 14 days to confess to her crush, Harutaka-kun, before she moves away and never sees him again. Saaya Yagi's one wish is to hear "that's delicious," from her boss, Oogami-kun. Hitsuji has somehow become entangled with older brother's friend, Shiro- sempai , who swears he needs her next to him to get a (totally innocent...) good night's rest. Usami can't seem to shake her troublesome younger classmate...until she finds maybe she didn't want to lose him after all. Read all four of their sweet love stories in the Kisses, in Secret short story collection!



The following titles are new licenses that are releasing over consecutive Tuesdays in October:

Title: Practice Makes Perfect

Author: Ui Hanamiya

Debut Date: October 13

Synopsis: 28-year-old Japanese national representative for volleyball, Nohara Suzuki, and Judo, Takaya Yano, are facing the same problem: they both just got dumped because they were too inexperienced in the world of physical relationships. So what do two over-achiving athletes decide to do? Practice, of course! And as Nohara and Takaya practice more and more, they may just find the ones they're practicing for...are each other.



Title: The Writer and His Housekeeper

Author: Kana Nakatsuki

Debut Date: October 20

Synopsis: Emi Machida has led a hard life, but she's learned to be an optimist...even if her first housekeeping job is at a dilapidated house. Which, that would be one thing, but the home's resident happens to be Akihito Fukase, a popular novelist of an erotic mystery series...and quite the erotic himself. Emi puts her foot down when he tries to use her to help him get material for his books, but when her house suddenly burns down and he offers her a place to stay...somehow, she can't resist!



Title: When We're in Love

Author: Fuyu Kumaoka

Debut Date: October 27

Synopsis: Responsible class president Nanase Sakashita couldn't be more different than the class-cutting loner, Hana-kun. But when he saves her from a pushy classmate, the two strike up an unlikely friendship. Nanase is determined to help set him straight and keep him in school, and Hana-kun is equally determined to show her there's a life outside the classroom. Will the two be able to overcome their differences?



