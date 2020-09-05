Dr. Ramune Mysterious Disease Specialist Manga Gets January 2021 TV Anime

A website opened on Sunday to announce that a television anime adaptation of Aho Toro's Kaibyōi Ramune manga will premiere next January. Crunchyroll reports that it will stream the anime outside Asia "soon after its TV broadcast" under the title Dr. Ramune Mysterious Disease Specialist.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

As long as hearts exist inside people, there will always be those who suffer. And then something "strange" enters their mind and causes a strange disease to manifest itself in the body. The illness, which is called a "mystery disease" is unknown to most, but certainly exists. There is a doctor and apprentice who fights the disease, which modern medicine cannot cure. His name is Ramune. He acts freely all the time, is foul-mouthed, and doesn't even look like a doctor! However, once he is confronted with the mysterious disease, he is able to quickly uncover the root cause of his patients' deep-seated distress and cure them. And beyond that...

The voice cast includes:

Yūma Uchida as Ramune, a doctor who specializes in treating patients with "mystery diseases," which are caused when something "strange" sneaks into the hearts of the weak-minded. He is a foul-mouthed physician who is rude to most and very rarely understands the atmosphere around him. Though, he is a very skilled doctor who can quickly identify the root cause of any strange illness.

Takuma Nagatsuka as Kero, a junior high school student who works as Ramune's assistant. He has good judgment and motor skills as well as a rational mind. It's hard to understand his mood due to having a poker face and is always having to play the straight man when Ramune says or does anything. Kero trusts Ramune's skills as a specialist of mystery diseases completely. He has a rational mind and strong judgment. But because he always puts his patients first, he tries not to treat them too harshly.

Hideaki Oba ( Alice in the Country of Hearts: Wonderful Wonder World , Denkō Chō Tokkyū Hikarian - Lightning Attack Express , Hello Kitty Ringo no Mori no Fantasy ) is directing the anime at Platinum Vision ( Devils' Line ), and Ayumu Hisao ( Devils' Line , Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Youko Satou ( 7SEEDS , Dog & Scissors , Saiyuki Reload Blast ) is designing the characters.

Aho launched the manga in the November 2017 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine, and Kodansha published the manga's third volume on August 8, 2019.

Source: Dr. Ramune Mysterious Disease Specialist anime's website, Comic Natalie, Crunchyroll (Daryl Harding)