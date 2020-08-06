Peach Boy Riverside Manga of Reimagined Folk Tale Gets TV Anime Next July

A website opened on Friday to announce that a television anime of Coolkyoushinja and Johanne 's Peach Boy Riverside manga will premiere next July. The manga recounts the story of another "peach" beyond the well-known Momotarō the Peach Boy of Japanese folklore.





Once upon a time, there was an old man and an old woman in a certain land. The old man went to the mountains to cut the grass, and the old woman went to the river to wash clothes, when she came across a giant peach with a baby floating by ... And the long story short, the Japanese demon-fighting folk-tale hero Momotarō was born.

But there's more to the story. What if, instead of just one giant peach, there were many such peaches besides the one that floated to Japan. Much later, Momotarō did eventually vanquish the demons threatening his home, but still more demons are said to roam in foreign lands, so ... Momotarō set off across the sea.

The anime's cast includes:

Haruka Shiraishi as Sally, the princess of a small peaceful kingdom who meets Mikoto and embarks on a journey to the outside world. A certain incident awakens the power of the peach within her — a power to fight demons.

Nao Tōyama as Mikoto, a boy known as the "demon hunter" with the power of the peach. He bears an intense hatred of demons and journeys with his dog to rid the world of them.



Shigeru Ueda ( Elemental Gelade , Märchen Mädchen , Tales of Eternia ) is directing the anime at Asahi Production , and Keiichirō Ōchi ( Hinamatsuri , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is supervising the series scripts. Satomi Kurita ( Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic , Princess Connect! Re:Dive , Real Girl ) and Masato Katou are designing the characters.

Creator Coolkyoushinja and artist Johanne have been serializing the manga in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R and MagaPocke app, and Kodansha will publish the eighth manga volume on August 17. Coolkyoushinja drew the following illustration to celebrate the anime news: