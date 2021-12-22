Maki Miyoshi Ends Yoru no Shita de Machiawase Manga in 4 Chapters

Manga about lonely girl befriending handome but alien-possessed boy launched in February

The January 2022 issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine revealed on December 13 that Maki Miyoshi 's Yoru no Shita de Machiawase (A Rendezvous Under the Night) manga will end in four chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in April 2022.

The romantic comedy manga centers on Miyako Nikaidō, who feels out of place and friendless at school. One lonely night, while she is out walking aimlessly, she has a chance meeting with her handsome schoolmate Koga, but he is acting strange. It doesn't take long for her to find out that Koga has been possessed by an alien named Chiro. With the only one knowing Koga and Chiro's secret, she has to find a way to not let it get out.

Miyoshi launched the manga on February 13 earlier this year. Kodansha shipped the manga's second compiled book volume on Monday.

Miyoshi launched the My Boy in Blue ( P to JK ) manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in December 2012. Miyoshi ended the manga in February 2020. Kodansha shipped the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume in April 2020. Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga in English digitally in August 2018, and debuted the 16th volume in September 2020.

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation that opened in Japan in March 2017.