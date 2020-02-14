My Boy in Blue Manga Ends

16th volume ships on April 13

The March issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine published the final chapter of Maki Miyoshi 's P to JK ( My Boy in Blue ) manga on Thursday. The manga's 16th and final compiled book volume will ship in Japan on April 13.

The 14th compiled book volume of the manga hinted in June that the manga will approach its climax with the 15th volume. The 15th volume shipped on November 13.

Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga in English digitally in August 2018, and it describes the story:

Kako gets tangled up when she lies about her age in order to attend a company-mixer party for singles and ends up totally infatuated with her young local policeman! And it looks like it's mutual with Kota… until he finds out Kako's still in high school. Read on to see if straight-arrow Kota manages to find a way to do the right thing as our story unfolds in the first volume of this upbeat new romantic comedy from Maki Miyoshi !

Miyoshi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in December 2012. The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation that opened in Japan in March 2017.

Sources: Bessatsu Friend, Comic Natalie