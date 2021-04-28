Grimoire of Zero Author Kakeru Kobashiri's The Dawn of the Witch Fantasy Light Novels Get TV Anime

Writer Kakeru Kobashiri announced on their Twitter account on Wednesday that their The Dawn of the Witch ( Mahōtsukai Reimeiki ) light novel series is inspiring a television anime. Kobashiri did not reveal a premiere date for the anime.

The light novel series is set in the same fantasy world as Kobashiri's ( Grimoire of Zero ) Zero Kara Hajimeru Mahō no Sho light novel series, now at peace after having endured a conflict between the church and witches for 500 years. However, embers of war still burn in some regions of the world. The story centers on Savil, a hopeless student at the Kingdom of Wenias' College of Magic. Savil has somehow lost all memory of his time before attending the college. The school's headmaster Albus sends him for special training to the southern part of the continent, where persecution against witches runs strong.

Kobashiri launched the novel with the first volume in August 2018. Takashi Iwasaki ( Zero Kara Hajimeru Mahō no Sho manga) provides the art, and Zero Kara Hajimeru Mahō no Sho illustrator Yoshinori Shizuma has partial credit for character designs. Kodansha will publish the third volume on May 6, and Kobashiri's Wednesday post on Twitter shows the wraparound jacket band that will promote the anime news on that volume's cover.

The novels are inspring an ongoing manga by Tatsuwo that launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in July 2019. Kodansha published the manga's third volume on March 9. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally, and it released the second volume on April 27.

Kobashiri's Zero Kara Hajimeru Mahō no Sho ( Grimoire of Zero ) light novels ran for 11 volumes from 2014 to 2017. The series inspired a manga adaptation by Takashi Iwasaki , a separate Zero Kara Hajimeru Mahō no Sho nano! manga by Yasuoka, and a television anime that premiered in Japan in April 2017. Amazon' Anime Strike service streamed the series as it aired.