20th Anniversary Sgt. Frog Film's Teaser Unveils Title, Cast, Theme Song

The official website for the new 20th anniversary anime film project for theunveiled a new teaser trailer and visual for the film on Tuesday. The teaser reveals the film's title asthe Movie: The Earth is in Mortal Peril as Soon as We Come Back!), and also reveals the film's returning cast, and previewsand's "Mata Kaettekita KERO! to MARCH" theme song for the film.

The film will open next summer.

Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , Saint Young Men , HK/Hentai Kamen ) is the supervising director and scriptwriter for the film, with Fumitoshi Oizaki ( Sgt. Frog character designer, Romeo X Juliet , Etotama , Akuma Kun , The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl ) directing the anime at Bandai Namco Pictures , and Satoshi Koike ( Etotama , Soul Eater Not! , Princess Connect! Re:Dive season 2) as character designer.

Musicians ano and Soshina will perform the a new version of the anime's iconic theme song "KERO! to MARCH" titled "Mata Kaettekita KERO! to MARCH." The song will be the theme song for the 20th anniversary itself.

Keroro is Sergeant Frog - the leader of a platoon of warriors sent to conquer planet Earth. But when the amphibious invaders discovered how much humans enjoy dissecting their comrades, the troops were scattered, the mission was aborted, and Keroro was abandoned. Now, this once proud soldier spends more time wielding a vacuum than he does the weapons of war. It's a far cry from the glory of battle, but hey, at least he's got his own room. And though the invasion may have slowed to a hop, Sergeant Frog still occasionally yearns to overcome his karaoke addiction and reassemble his troops.

added the anime to its catalog beginning in 2021, and it describes the anime:

Sunrise's anime series based on based on Mine Yoshizaki 's Sgt. Frog ( Keroro Gunsō ) manga ran from 2004 to 2011, and it spawned five feature films. Funimation released two "seasons" of the anime on DVD, after ADV Films had licensed but not released the anime.

Discotek licensed the anime, and its release of Sgt. Frog includes all 358 episodes in successive SD Blu-ray Disc volume releases by season, beginning in 2021. Discotek released seasons 5-7 last year.

American manga publisher Tokyopop released twenty volumes of the original manga in North America before shutting its doors in 2011.

