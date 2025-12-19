Hunter x Hunter Nen x Survivor Smartphone Game's Trailer Reveals February 18 Worldwide Release

Pre-registration open for free-to-play "survival roguelike" game

Bushiroad began streaming a new trailer on Saturday for Hunter x Hunter Nen x Survivor "survival roguelike" game, and it reveals that the game will launch worldwide on February 18 for iOS and Android. Pre-registration is open.

The game will be free to play with optional purchases available in game.

Players control characters from the franchise to fight hordes of enemies. Players create parties strategically, and the game features simple controls. Bushiroad states the boss battles will feature gimmicks characteristic of the tense combat of the franchise .

Bushiroad Games and Eighting's Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact 2D 3v3 fighting game launched worldwide for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide on July 17.

Bushiroad launched its Bushiroad Games label in January 2023.

Source: Press release